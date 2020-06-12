Marie Irene (Deluccia) Ferrara, formerly of North Plainfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Courtyards Assisted Living Facility in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Marie was born November 24, 1922 to Joseph & Antoinette (Gonnella) Ferrara and Ann Givens. She is preceded in death by her son, Eugene Deluccia; siblings, Emanuel Ferrara and Ann Givens. Marie worked at Burroughs Electronics in Watchung, New Jersey and K-Mart in South Plainfield, New Jersey, in the 1970’s & 1980’s. She was very active in The North Plainfield Seniors, planning and executing holiday parties and other social events. She also was a worker for the voting polls in North Plainfield, getting up at 3:00 a.m., to be at her voting station to help voters. Marie’s favorite pastimes were playing Bingo and traveling to Tennessee & Florida to visit with her daughters and partying in Atlantic City with family. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in North Plainfield, New Jersey.

SURVIVORS

Children Jeanne Irving & husband, Dave of Kingston

Annette Buechel & husband, Thomas of Florida

Michele Wrublevski & husband, Frank of New Jersey

Tina Romero & husband, Efrain of New Jersey

Frances Kruchkowski & husband, Jeff of New Jersey

Step-daughter Jackie Adams of New Jersey

Sister Margaret Minnetti of New Jersey

She was also the proud grandmother to 16 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren

Marie was loved by many and will be sadly missed.

Celebration of Marie’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Marie’s name to St. Jude or The Shriners. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.