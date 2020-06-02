Margaret “Sue” Caughorn age 53 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020. She enjoyed fishing and was a big fan of The Golden Girls and Roseanne. Sue loved spending time with her family and treasured her rides with Rodie.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Hammonds and son, Michael Caughorn-Reed.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by fiancé, Jackie Fowler of Clinton; son, Daniel Reed of Crossville, TN; sister-in-law, Michelle Fowler of Clinton, TN; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.