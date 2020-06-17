Man jailed on drug charges following stop

A traffic stop in Clinton last week ended with a man in jail on drug-related charges.

In a report made available this week, Clinton Police Officer Dustin Hensley clocked a black Jeep going 52 in a 35-mile-per-hour zone at around 11 pm on Wednesday, June 10th and pulled the vehicle over on Seivers Boulevard.

The driver—Christopher Vuley of Maynardville—was able to provide Hensley with his vehicle registration and proof of insurance but told the officer that his wallet had been stolen, so he had no driver’s license. Instead, as proof of his identity, he gave Hensley booking papers from the Union County Jail, where he had recently spent some time on drug charges. That led Hensley to ask if there was any contraband in the Jeep, and Vuley said that there were plastic baggies, digital scales and drug paraphernalia in a small gray bag on the front seat.

A search of Vuley’s pockets turned up several items, including a plastic case with jewelry inside, which Vuley told Hensley was hiding two small baggies of black tar heroin that he intended to sell.

In all, investigators seized the heroin and several gabpentin and phentermine pills, nine pipes among other paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs, as well as eight debit cards with different names on them, and two Mexican Ids with different names.

Vuley was charged with two counts of the possession of “legend drugs” (pills) without a prescription, and one count each of the manufacture/delivery or sale of Schedule I narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was taken to the Anderson County Jail without incident. As of this morning, he remained in custody on bonds totaling $52,800.