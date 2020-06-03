Man charged after trying to start new fitness fad

Jim Harris

Early Wednesday morning, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on a charge of public intoxication after he was found running naked along a county road.

Deputy Kevin Perkins reported that he responded to a call of a naked man running down Indian Gap Road at around 2:30 am, and when he arrived, made contact with a man we will identify only as “Mark,” who was indeed naked. The officer reported that “Mark” appeared to be “disoriented and unsure of what was going on,” but was coherent enough to explain to Perkins that running naked “helped him breathe due to an illness he stated hinders his breathing.

Perkins quickly determined that “Mark” was under the influence of something and was a danger to himself in his condition, and transported the 51-year-old Andersonville man to the Anderson County Jail on a charge of public intoxication.

