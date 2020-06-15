Lucille Comer – prayer warrior, loving mother, and doting grandmother – was called home to our Heavenly Father on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of ninety (90).

She was an avid reader and read the Bible through many times. She was a long-time member of Faith Free Will Baptist Church of Knoxville, TN. More recently she was an honorary, home-bound, member of First Baptist Church, Oliver Springs, after moving to the Dutch Valley community. In her prime, she enjoyed golfing with the Nine Hole Club at Deane Hill Country Club, traveling with her family, and cheering on the Big Orange. She was a talented artist who developed a love of oil painting mid-life. While she thoroughly enjoyed her hobbies, her true passion was for her family. She was affectionally known as Mother, Mamaw, Aunt Lucy, Grandma, and GiGi to those who loved her most.

She was born on November 28, 1929, in Minneapolis, NC, as Bertha Lucille Pritchard. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Pritchard of Spruce Pine, NC, and Sindie (Davis) Green of Coeburn, VA; love of her life, Paul H. Comer of Knoxville, TN; first granddaughter, Yvonne Micheleen Chanaberry of Knoxville, TN; brother Paul Ray Pritchard of Avery County, NC; and precious sisters, Hazel Dalton of Blaine, TN; Annabelle Roberts of Riverside, CA; Margaret Martin of Kalamazoo, MI; and Kathleen Culbertson of Gate City, VA.

She is survived by her children: Teresa “Terrye” Comer-Hileman, and husband George, of Oliver Springs, TN; Paula Justus, and husband Mark, of Knoxville, TN; and Douglas Comer (United States Air Force, MSgt, Retired), and wife Susan, of Woodstock, GA; and grandchildren: Barbie Russell; Shannon Comer McAlpine; Carma Hileman Smith, and husband Chris; Jason Frazier, and wife Tiffany; Marie Hileman Ooten, and husband Josh; LuAnn Hileman; and Brandon Comer. She is also survived by eight (8) great-grandchildren she adored: Tara Russell, Parker Russell, Timothy McAlpine, Jaden McAlpine, Anora Ooten, Mekayla Smith, Eddie Frazier, and Bryce Smith, as well as a host of nieces and nephews for whom she cared deeply.

Her arrangements are being organized by Premier Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 5:30PM – 7:30PM, with the funeral service to follow. Ms. Comer requested that her earthly body be cremated. So, a burial service will not take place at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.