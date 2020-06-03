LPD, DTF execute warrant

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

LaFollette Police and members of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant early Tuesday morning and arrested one man on drug-related charges.

Authorities say the raid at a home on Big Springs Lane went off without a hitch at around 7 am Tuesday after investigators secured a warrant following an investigation that spans at least two weeks. During the operation, investigators reportedly made numerous purchases of prescription drugs and marijuana from the home and suspected there were other types of narcotics being dealt there as well.

41-year-old Michael Marsh of Jacksboro was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of the sale of drugs.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

2020 US Census continues

(US Census Bureau-Tennessee, staff reports) The 2020 Census is happening now. Responding to the census …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.