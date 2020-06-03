LPD, DTF execute warrant

LaFollette Police and members of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant early Tuesday morning and arrested one man on drug-related charges.

Authorities say the raid at a home on Big Springs Lane went off without a hitch at around 7 am Tuesday after investigators secured a warrant following an investigation that spans at least two weeks. During the operation, investigators reportedly made numerous purchases of prescription drugs and marijuana from the home and suspected there were other types of narcotics being dealt there as well.

41-year-old Michael Marsh of Jacksboro was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of the sale of drugs.