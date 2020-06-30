Bridge decking at Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project Photo courtesy Lynn Murphy

Lewallen Bridge replacement project update

Monday, the City of Clinton’s TDOT Project Liasion, Lynn Murphy, provided an update on the ongoing project to replace the Lewallen Bridge, the “Green Bridge,” spanning the Clinch River and connecting Clinton and South Clinton.

After several months of delays, construction will proceed this week on the north abutment, also known as Abutment #1. Precast concrete sections will be installed around the existing steel beam pilings to create the structure (as opposed to building forms, pouring concrete, and then removing forms). The use of the precast materials should result in a much faster process.

Bridge decking at Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project Photo courtesy Lynn Murphy

Girder beam installation is complete, except for the final nine beams, which will be set once abutment # 1 is ready. After the abutment is built, installing the final nine beams should take less than one week, according to Murphy’s update.

Work began Monday to install the bridge decking. This consists of laying down galvanized steel deck pans across the girder beams, then placing tons of rebar steel across the pans, then pouring concrete in sections. This is a major portion of the project and will take several months to complete.

