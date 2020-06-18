Lee appoints three to Homeland Security Council

(Governor Bill Lee press release) On June 10, 2020, Governor Bill Lee appointed three new members to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Cookeville City Mayor Ricky Shelton, and Chief of Police David Griswold of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Department of Public Safety were appointed to the council after a thorough and aggressive search for candidates to fill these vacancies.

The individual characteristics and professional qualifications of the selectees were exceptional among the number of nominees who expressed interest. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is pleased to welcome these new members to the council and looks forward to the contributions and insight each of these highly qualified public servants will bring to the important mission of serving, protecting and securing the people of Tennessee.

“The insight and knowledge of these three selectees will be a great benefit in helping keep our homeland safe for the citizens of Tennessee,” said Jeff Long, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The Tennessee Homeland Security Council was established by Executive Order No. 8 in 2003. The responsibilities of the council are to work with the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security in planning and directing statewide homeland security activities and to interact with federal and local officials in promoting homeland security.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.