Lawsuit filed in Campbell jail beating

A $25 million federal lawsuit has been filed against the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and four current or former employees, accusing them of beating a handcuffed inmate.

According to the lawsuit filed on June 1st, Nathan Ling was arrested on June 2nd of last year on charges of evading arrest after someone called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle near Wildwood Circle in LaFollette. According to court documents, officers found Ling and two others inside the car which had been reported stolen. A woman in the vehicle reportedly admitted to deputies that she had taken it from her grandparents without permission. When officers learned Ling was wanted on felony warrants out of Michigan, he attempted to flee on foot. Ling reportedly hit his head during the chase and was knocked unconscious. Officers reported that when he awoke, he became combative and tried to kick and bite officers. According to the lawsuit, Ling was then beaten in the jail’s intake room and allegedly left to lay on the concrete floor for at least seven hours without medical treatment.

When medical staff arrived to evaluate Ling’s injuries, he was taken to a nearby hospital, before being flown to UT Medical Center where he was treated for a collapsed lung, multiple facial fractures, a broken arm, and a traumatic brain injury.

The lawsuit alleges the officers were seen on surveillance video taking out and cell phone and posing for photos with Ling as the floor was covered in his blood. He allegedly remained handcuffed throughout the incident.

Sheriff’s Office employees Deputy Justin Crabtree, Deputy Dakota Williams, Corporal Sean Brown, and Correctional Officer Joshua Miller are all named in the lawsuit which accuses them of using excessive force during Ling’s arrest.

A TBI investigation determined that 24-year-old Justin Crabtree, who was employed as a Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy, had assaulted a man who was being booked, later identified as Ling. Two other officers, 20-year-old Sean Brown and 23-year-old Dakota Williams, were also said to be present during the incident.

The Campbell County grand jury indicted Crabtree on one count each of aggravated assault and official oppression, and charged Brown and Williams with one count each of official misconduct, official oppression and assault by presentment.

Crabtree has since been fired, according to the sheriff’s office, which says that he and Brown were fired for separate offenses. The sheriff’s office said Williams remains on administrative leave without pay. Miller’s employment status is not clear.

Sheriff Robbie Goins said, “Our department does not condone or support the use of excessive force in any way,” and added that the sheriff’s office was cooperating in the investigation.