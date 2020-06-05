Latest unemployment stats indicate economy could be slowly recovering

The U.S economy bounced back in surprisingly strong fashion last month as businesses began to reopen from the coronavirus lockdown. Nationwide, employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, surprising many analysts who thought it might approach 20%..

13.3% is still extremely high by historical standards, but reflects an improvement over April’s jobless rate of 14.7%.

April saw nearly 20.7 million jobs lost, as the economy was all but shut down as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Labor Department says another 1.87 million people filed claims for unemployment insurance last week. That’s down 249,000 from the previous week. While still high, the number of new claims has been declining steadily from a peak of 6.8 million the week ending March 28.

In the past 11 weeks, 42.6 million new claims have been filed.

In Tennessee, 22,784 people filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 581,405. Still, that figure, like the national data, has also seen nine straight weeks of decline.

Statewide Data

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims 10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342 11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 New Claims Since March 15 581,405

Source: TDLWD

Regional Data: Week Ending May 30

Local Workforce Development Area New Claims Filed Greater Memphis 5,676 Northwest Tennessee 499 Southwest Tennessee 689 Northern Middle Tennessee 5,754 Southern Middle Tennessee 1,010 Upper Cumberland 562 Southeast Tennessee 1,798 East Tennessee 2,430 Northeast Tennessee 694 West TN Mobile American Job Center 10 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 56 East TN Mobile America Job Center 5

Source: TDLWD