Latest unemployment stats indicate economy could be slowly recovering

Jim Harris 11 hours ago

The U.S economy bounced back in surprisingly strong fashion last month as businesses began to reopen from the coronavirus lockdown. Nationwide, employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, surprising many analysts who thought it might approach 20%..

13.3% is still extremely high by historical standards, but reflects an improvement over April’s jobless rate of 14.7%.

April saw nearly 20.7 million jobs lost, as the economy was all but shut down as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Labor Department says another 1.87 million people filed claims for unemployment insurance last week. That’s down 249,000 from the previous week. While still high, the number of new claims has been declining steadily from a peak of 6.8 million the week ending March 28.

In the past 11 weeks, 42.6 million new claims have been filed.

In Tennessee, 22,784 people filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 581,405. Still, that figure, like the national data, has also seen nine straight weeks of decline.

Statewide Data

WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216.342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043,792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314,487
20May 23, 202026,041310,126
21May 30, 202022,784302,260
New Claims Since March 15581,405 

Regional Data: Week Ending May 30

Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims Filed
Greater Memphis5,676
Northwest Tennessee499
Southwest Tennessee689
Northern Middle Tennessee5,754
Southern Middle Tennessee1,010
Upper Cumberland562
Southeast Tennessee1,798
East Tennessee2,430
Northeast Tennessee694
West TN Mobile American Job Center10
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center56
East TN Mobile America Job Center5

Source: TDLWD

