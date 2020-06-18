Latest Census response rate info released

The 2020 US Census is continuing and while online responses are no longer being accepted, you can still mail your Census survey to the Census Bureau.

Nartionally, 61.4% of Americans have completed the Census, slightly higher than the state average of 61.1% in Tennessee.

Anderson County’s response rate continues to outstrip both the state and national figures at 64.9%. Oak Ridge’s response rate of 67.7% is enough to keep it a half-percentage point ahead of Clinton in an informal competiton between City Managers Mark Watson and Roger Houck, respectively, to see which city’s participation rate would be higher. The loser will have to wear the colors of the other city’s high school at the end of the competition. Oliver Springs’ response rate is at 61.8%, and after weeks of languishing at around 15% participation, the city of Norris has come around, and now can boast that 58.9% of its citizenry has responded. Rocky Top now has the lowest response rate in Anderson County at 49.1.

Campbell County’s overall response rate is 51.8%, but all four of its municipalities now have rates above 50%, led by Jacksboro’s 61.8%. Caryville has a response rate of 51.9%, followed by Jellico at 51.6 and LaFollette at 51.4%.

Morgan County’s response rate is at 55.7% as of June 17th. Oakdale leads the way in Morgan with a response rate of 52.3%, while Wartburg is at 51.3 and Sunbright comes in at 48.7%.

Roane County also boasts a strong response rate of 60.7%, highlighted by Kingston’s 66.7%. 55.9% of Rockwood residents have completed the Census along 53.7% of those who call Harriman home.

Find out more about why the Census is so very important and check out the response rates from every city in the US by visiting www.2020census.gov.