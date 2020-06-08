Joe Mack Tackett, age 77, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on June 3, 2020 at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. He was born on June 7, 1942. He is of the Baptist Faith and a member of Batley Baptist Church, and a member of the Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492 F & A.M.. Joe is a native to Anderson County and a Lake City High School graduate. He served in the Air Force from 1961-1965. He worked for L & N Railroad prior to joining Union Carbide in 1967. Joe worked in utilities as a Supervisor for 27years. He was a trader and loved to go to flea markets. Joe is preceded in death by: Parents William (Bill) & Mary Magdeline Tackett, Brother John Tackett, Sisters Ruth Tackett Massengill and Rubye Mae Harmon.

Wife: Paula Combs Tackett Clinton, TN

Sons: Joe & Tina Tackett Rocky Top, TN

Chris & Michelle Tackett Rocky Top, TN

Stepsons: Clint Goodpasture Gainesville, GA

Clay Goodpasture Chicago, IL

Grandchildren Johnathon & Jessica Tackett

Kristen & Cody Owens

Olivia Goodpasture

Jordan Cullison

A host of family, friends, and relatives.

Due to Covid-19 mask are recommended but not mandatory.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral: 8:00PM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating

Interment: 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Parks in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

