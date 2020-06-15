Jellico honors late veteran

On Saturday, the city of Jellico and the American Legion Honor Guard Post #154 held a memorial service for the late Gary “Boo” Leach, at Veterans Park.

Leach, who passed away last fall, was a US Navy veteran and a longtime member of the Honor Guard in Jellico, where officials estimate that he played “Taps” at over 1000 funerals. Leach was described as a man who lived to serve others, and on Saturday, after a ceremony that included a 21-gun salute, Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn and members of the Leach family unveiled a sign renaming a stretch of Highway 25W (South Main Street) as the “Gary ‘Boo’ Leach Memorial Highway.”