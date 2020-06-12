James Max Whatley of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1943 and was a lifelong resident of this area.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Mattie and Howard Whatley; by a sister, Helen Kuykendall and brother-in-law, Jessie; by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sonny and Kathy White; by mother and father in law, Charlie and Ruby White;

Max is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lorene White Whatley of Oliver Springs; by a daughter, Kendri Strickland of Clinton; by a son, Kris White (Taylor Kauffman) of Holenwald, TN; also by grandchildren: Kaitlin White, Robert Johnson, Kyndal Cox and Onna Kauffman; by one great-grandchild, William R. Hughes; by a sister, Carolyn Pritchard (Doyle) of Oliver Springs; by a sister-in-law, Pat Duncan (Charlie) of Oliver Springs and Michelle White; by a brother-in-law, Lonnie White (Dova) of Clinton and by a host of nieces and nephews.

Max was a graduate of Tennessee Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to work as an engineer at Y-12 and retired there. He served on the engineering advisory board at Tennessee Tech University for 10 years. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and also a mason at lodge #750.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 13, 2020 between the hours of 11:00am and 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be given to the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Printing Ministry. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Whatley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com