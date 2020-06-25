Investigators awaiting autopsy results in officer death

Kingston Police tell our partners at BBB-TV that investigators are still awaiting autopsy results on Oliver Springs Police Officer James Perkins, whose body was found a in a partially-submerged car in the Clinch River in Kingston last Thursday morning.

As we have previously reported, foul play is not suspected in Perkins’ death.

The body was taken by Roane County Rescue Squad members to The UT Forensics Center for an autopsy, according to BBB. We will give you more information when it’s available.

For more, visit our partners at BBB-TV.