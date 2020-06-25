Investigators awaiting autopsy results in officer death

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 428 Views

Kingston Police tell our partners at BBB-TV that investigators are still awaiting autopsy results on Oliver Springs Police Officer James Perkins, whose body was found a in a partially-submerged car in the Clinch River in Kingston last Thursday morning.

As we have previously reported, foul play is not suspected in Perkins’ death.

The body was taken by Roane County Rescue Squad members to The UT Forensics Center for an autopsy, according to BBB. We will give you more information when it’s available.

For more, visit our partners at BBB-TV.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

RSCC announces phased reopening schedule

(RSCC press release Roane State Community College is implementing a phased reopening so students can …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.