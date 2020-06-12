Infant Creed Ray Doughty

CREED RAY DOUGHTY, infant angel and cherished son of Jeremy Shane Doughty and Mariah Mary Doughty of Kingston. He was greeted and loved in Heaven Tuesday, June 9, 2020 by great-grandmother, Karolyn Selby and great-mammaw, Creda Belle Wilkinson. Although Creed never spent any time with his family here on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives. Sometimes it’s the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts.

SURVIVORS

Loving Parents Shane & Mariah Doughty

Big Brother Jase Henry Doughty

Grandparents Jennifer & Keith Kilgore, Gayle Marks, Katrina & Ronald Ray Ivey, Frank Burgess

(JenJen) (Pawpaw) (Gimmie) (Meemaw Tina) (Papaw)

Great-grandparentsAlva Dean & Bryant Kilgore, Henry Selby, John Wilkinson

(MeMe)(PawPaw)

Aunts & Uncles David & Jessica Jackson, Elizabeth & Dustin Ray Ivey, Lauren & Trent Blathrop, Matt Kilgore

Cousins Cade Douglas & Selby Russell Jackson, Nate Ray & Will Ray Ivey, Stetson Bryant Baltrop

The family will have a private service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. George Maddox, pastor of Mars Hill Baptist Church, officiating. Creed will be laid to rest in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with the purchase of a headstone. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

