Pictured here (L to R) Detective Sgt. Leslie Miller, Chief Vaughn Becker, Officer Jennifer Hutchins, Sgt Max Smith, Lt. Carl Bailey, Asst. Chief Jim Campbell. (CPD)

Hutchins named CPD Officer of the Year

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Wednesday, Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker announced that Jennifer Hutchins has been named the 2019 Clinton Police Department Officer of the Year.

In an announcment sent to the media and posted on the city’s Facebook page, Chief Becker said that “Officer Hutchins consistently maintains a strong work ethic, [which is] noted in her arrest, traffic enforcement and self-initiated activity.” 

In 2019, according to the release, while serving under Patrol Sergeant Max Smith, Hutchins was the the primary officer on 956 calls for service and a back up officer on 507 additional calls. She was the primary officer on 115 emergency 911 calls for service, making 149 arrests, and had 882 self-initiated activity calls for the year.
In the release, Chief Becker added: “Officer Hutchins is an asset to the department and the community she serves. She consistently maintains a high level of productivity in all areas of her duties. Officer Hutchins mirrors the department’s core values and professional ethics of law enforcement. It is with great pride and indeed my honor to recognize Officer Hutchins as Officer of the Year for 2019.” 

Hutchins will receive an Officer of the Year Commendation Bar to wear on her uniform.
Hutchins began her law enforcement career in 2012 as a CPD reserve officer.

She became full time in September of 2018 as a School Resource Officer, before moving to a patrol shift.

She is currently an investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Congratulations to Officer of the Year Jennifer Hutchins.

