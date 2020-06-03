Hundreds demonstrate peacefully in Oak Ridge

Hundreds of people gathered in Oak Ridge Tuesday for a peaceful demonstration demanding an end to racism and excessive police violence.

Hundreds of similar protests have taken place in the US since the videotaped death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes, even after he stopped moving, during an arrest for the alleged passing of a counterfeit $20 bill. The officer at the center of the firestorm that has engulfed the nation, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death and three others fired after standing by and doing nothing could also face charges in the case. Sadly, many protests across the United States have turned violent, with widespread looting and vandalism, especially after dark, once the peaceful demonstrators have gone home.

In Oak Ridge, organizers made it clear that while everyone was welcome, as were “displays of emotion,” violence and other unproductive conduct was absolutely not to be part of the event, and it was a success, with between 200 to 300 people gathering to make their collective voices heard, and hopefully, to start a meaningful dialogue locally and nationally on race relations in the US. The event began in the parking lot at Wildcat Arena at Oak Ridge High School, where attendees made signs and shirts, and met their fellow demonstrators. At around 5 pm, the group, accompanied by Oak Ridge Police in a show of solidarity, walked to the Friendship Bell in Bissell Park.

There, they heard from a variety of speakers, including Police Chief Robin Smith, and pledged to make the necessary sacrifices to bring about meaningful and lasting social change and to ensure the system works for everyone, regardless of race or any other factor.

One speaker called for Oak Ridge Police to come to the stage and prayed for them, letting the officers know that they are “loved…celebrated…and trusted.”