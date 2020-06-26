Harriman woman charged with stabbing grandfather in neck

Harriman Police arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed her grandfather in the neck with a steak knife early Sunday morning.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Pressley Alley at around 1:15 am after 72-year-old Ronald Pressley called 911 and told dispatchers that he had been stabbed. The victim was bleeding from a wound in his neck when officers arrived, and he told them that his granddaughter, 28-year-old Latisha Pressley, had stabbed him with a steak knife and that he did not know why. He was transported by ambulance to Roane Medical Center, then flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center, for treatment of his injuries.

Latisha Pressley had left the scene by the time officers arrived, but was located a short time later, walking along North Roane Street. She denied stabbing her grandfather and refused to answer questions after being read her Miranda rights. She was charged with aggravated domestic assault and taken to the Roane County Jail without incident.