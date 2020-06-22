Harriman teen killed in two-car crash

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

A teenager from Harriman was killed in a Roane County traffic accident Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a Subaru Legacy driven by a 16-year-old boy had been headed south on Duncan Hollow Road when it crossed over the center line and sideswiped a northbound Pontiac GT.

The Pontiac, which was being driven by a 62-year-old man, left the roadway and hit an embankment, flipped, and came to rest in the roadway. Both the driver of the Pontiac and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman, were both injured in the crash.

The Subaru left the opposite side of the road and hit a tree, killing the 16-year-old driver. His name was not immediately released by authorities.

