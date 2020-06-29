Photo by Getty Images/From NASCAR.com

GROTS: Jones wins for first time in Truck Series

(NASCAR) Brandon Jones held off Sheldon Creed during a fierce two-lap battle Sunday morning at Pocono Raceway and pulled away to win the rain-delayed Pocono Organics 150 at the 2.5-mile triangular track.

Jones sealed his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory when Creed’s Chevrolet got loose in the Tunnel Turn as they were racing side by side for the lead. Jones pulled out to a comfortable advantage through Turn 3 and arrived at the finish line with a .864-second margin over runner-up Austin Hill, who charged past Creed in the final corner.

Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Ross Chastain, Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum and Derek Kraus completed the top 10.

For more on Sunday’s race, follow this link to NASCAR.com.

