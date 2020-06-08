GROTS: Enfinger wins thriller on last lap

(MRN) Grant Enfinger muscled the lead from Austin Hill on a two-lap overtime restart to claim the victory in Saturday afternoon‘s Vet Tix Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It marks the second victory of the season for Enfinger and his No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford, which finished .215-seconds ahead of Hill and led seven laps. It marks the first win for a Ford truck ever at Atlanta and it was Enfinger‘s first career victory at the track as well. With a triumph in the Daytona season opener, it also marks the first multi-win season of his career.

Rookie Christian Eckes tied his career-best series effort, finishing third. Todd Gilliland and rookie Zane Smith rounded out the top five. Ross Chastain, rookie Derek Kraus, former series champion Brett Moffitt, Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top 10.

For more, visit our partners at the Motor Racing Network.