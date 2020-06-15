GROTS: Busch wins (again) despite starting in last and going a lap down

Jim Harris

(NASCAR) It almost appeared that Kyle Busch having to start last — and going a lap down — in Saturday night‘s Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway was akin to the NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series all-time winningest driver giving everyone a head-start.

But even that challenge wasn‘t enough to keep Busch from victory. He added to his record series win total — extending that mark of excellence to 58 trophies, taking the checkered flag 2.847 seconds ahead of Tyler Ankrum, then Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Johnny Sauter in a dramatic final restart with six laps remaining.

Todd Gilliland, Austin Hill, Christian Eckes, Matt Crafton and Ty Majeski completed the top 10.

Follow this link to a complete recap of Saturday’s race.

