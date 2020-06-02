Free Fishing Day Saturday

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Monday that the state’s annual Free Fishing Day will be held Saturday, June 6 on state waters.

Everyone is welcome to fish for free that day without a fishing license.

Due to COVID-19, of course, it will look a bit different than in years past.

Participants are advised to use their common sense and practice safe distancing while out and about.

All of the traditional TWRA-hosted fishing events are be canceled this year, but the free fishing will go on, according to TWRA.

If you’re a child 15 and younger, you can can fish for free without a license from Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12.

TWRA stocks several thousand pounds of catfish for Free Fishing Day.

