Free Fishing Day Saturday

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Monday that the state’s annual Free Fishing Day will be held Saturday, June 6 on state waters.
Everyone is welcome to fish for free that day without a fishing license.
Due to COVID-19, of course, it will look a bit different than in years past.
Participants are advised to use their common sense and practice safe distancing while out and about.
All of the traditional TWRA-hosted fishing events are be canceled this year, but the free fishing will go on, according to TWRA.
If you’re a child 15 and younger, you can can fish for free without a license from Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12.
TWRA stocks several thousand pounds of catfish for Free Fishing Day.