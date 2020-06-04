Miccarrow D. Trice Jr.

Follow-up: Man charged in May shooting

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 162 Views

Following up on a story we told you about last month, an Oak Ridge man has been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery after a woman was shot in the face on May 20 in an alleged car theft attempt.

Oak Ridge Today reports that 25-year-old Miccarrow D. Trice Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. He is in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

The shooting was reported at Manhattan Apartments at about 9:45 pm on May 20.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in the apartment parking lot with a gunshot wound to her face, the Oak Ridge Police Department said at the time. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Arrest warrants indicate, based upon witness statements and other evidence, that Trice tried to kill the woman while attempting to steal her vehicle.

