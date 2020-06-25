First-time unemployment up slightly in TN

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest update on unemployment in the state Thursday morning, and there was a slight increase in the number of people who filed first-time unemployment claims.

For the week ending Saturday, June 20th, 21,155 Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, halting 10 straight weeks of decreases in the numbers of first-time filers.

The TDLWD also announced Thursday that it is now making county-by-county information available about how many people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time and how many continued claims there are.

According to this week’s data—a link to which you can find on our website—146 people in Anderson County filed for first-time benefits while the state reported 2436 continued claims. In Campbell County last week, 74 newly-displaced workers filed for unemployment and another 886 continued to receive benefits. Roane County saw 228 first-time filings last week, with 1347 continued claims, and in Morgan County, 54 people filed for unemployment last week while 346 more people continued to receive benefits.

Total Claims Paid 294,363 Total Payments $298,597,211 Tennessee Payments $0* Federal Payments $298,597,211





*TUC payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims 10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342 11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 22 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 23 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 24 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 New Claims Since March 15 643,799 Source: TDLWD