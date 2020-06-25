First-time unemployment up slightly in TN

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest update on unemployment in the state Thursday morning, and there was a slight increase in the number of people who filed first-time unemployment claims.
For the week ending Saturday, June 20th, 21,155 Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, halting 10 straight weeks of decreases in the numbers of first-time filers.
The TDLWD also announced Thursday that it is now making county-by-county information available about how many people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time and how many continued claims there are.
According to this week’s data—a link to which you can find on our website—146 people in Anderson County filed for first-time benefits while the state reported 2436 continued claims. In Campbell County last week, 74 newly-displaced workers filed for unemployment and another 886 continued to receive benefits. Roane County saw 228 first-time filings last week, with 1347 continued claims, and in Morgan County, 54 people filed for unemployment last week while 346 more people continued to receive benefits.
|Total Claims Paid
|294,363
|Total Payments
|$298,597,211
|Tennessee Payments
|$0*
|Federal Payments
|$298,597,211
<!– @page { margin: 0.79in } TD P { margin-bottom: 0in } P { margin-bottom: 0.08in } –>
*TUC payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Statewide Data
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16.342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|New Claims Since March 15
|643,799