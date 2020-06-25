Graphic courtesy TDLWD

First-time unemployment up slightly in TN

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest update on unemployment in the state Thursday morning, and there was a slight increase in the number of people who filed first-time unemployment claims.

For the week ending Saturday, June 20th, 21,155 Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, halting 10 straight weeks of decreases in the numbers of first-time filers.

The TDLWD also announced Thursday that it is now making county-by-county information available about how many people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time and how many continued claims there are.

According to this week’s data—a link to which you can find on our website—146 people in Anderson County filed for first-time benefits while the state reported 2436 continued claims. In Campbell County last week, 74 newly-displaced workers filed for unemployment and another 886 continued to receive benefits. Roane County saw 228 first-time filings last week, with 1347 continued claims, and in Morgan County, 54 people filed for unemployment last week while 346 more people continued to receive benefits.

Total Claims Paid294,363
Total Payments$298,597,211
Tennessee Payments$0*
Federal Payments$298,597,211



*TUC payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Statewide Data

WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216.342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043,792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314,487
20May 23, 202026,041310,126
21May 30, 202022,784302,260
22June 6, 202021,417292,234
23June 13, 202019,925280,593
24June 20, 202021,155266,596
New Claims Since March 15643,799 
Source: TDLWD

