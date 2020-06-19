Fireworks on the 4th announced for Anderson County

(Anderson County Mayor’s Office press release/staff reports) It’s official! Anderson County will host a fireworks show for the Fourth of July this year.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that many local municipalities opted to cancel their fireworks shows because of social distancing restrictions and concerns, members of the Anderson County Commission have agreed to partially fund a fireworks show for the Fourth of July.

Monday, the Commission, during its regular meeting, approved spending $12,000 to provide a fireworks show for the county this year. Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank asked for the Commission’s support after receiving largely positive responses to a post on her personal Facebook page that asked citizens if they wanted a fireworks show this year.

“Because we want the fireworks show to be seen by as many people as possible over a wider area, we want to raise an additional $8,000 to have the larger shells,” Mayor Frank said in a press release.

Numerous local businesses and private citizens reached out to Mayor Frank, and within a matter of hours by mid-afternoon Thursday, more than $6,500 in additional funds had been raised.

By later in the day Thursday, though, Mayor Frank announced that the community contribution portion was $8,740, adding, “I have spoken with James Woods of Pyro Shows, Inc. Any other contributions that come in will go to add intensity to the GRAND finale!!”

LaFollette-based Pyro Shows, Inc. has agreed to provide the show for Anderson County. Pyro Shows Inc. will launch the fireworks beginning at 9:45 pm on Saturday, July 4th, from the Anderson County High School campus at 130 Maverick Circle in Clinton.

The campus itself – which is moments from Interstate 75 at Exit 122 – will be closed to the public before, during and after the show. Only emergency personnel will be allowed on the campus.

The City of Clinton will have a fire truck and personnel on site. As the press release states, the City covers the county school campus per a MOU, so the county will pay for the fire personnel through donations. Anderson County EMS will have a unit on site and the county EMA will be on hand well,

“The effort to host the fireworks show for our citizens has truly been a team effort,” Mayor Frank said. “The City of Clinton, the Anderson County Schools, our local emergency services personnel, who will provide security and traffic control, all our sponsors…. The community response has been incredible. We’ve really all had a role in making this happen so quickly,” she added.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged during the show for those citizens who choose to watch the fireworks in person from any public area around or near Exit 122. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no festival, gathering or vendors. Participants are advised to follow Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group’s guidance for safe social distancing.

On our website, you can see a map overlaid with a radius depicting where the best viewing spots will be.

Clinton-based and locally-owned 96.7 Merle will be broadcasting live music with the fireworks show, and ACTV – on Comcast Channel 95 – is planning a live broadcast of the show.

SPONSOR LIST (From the Mayor’s Facebook page):



The Courier News: One full page and listing all sponsors

96.7 Merle, & Ron Meredith free promotional advertising for sponsors

East Tennessee Pediatric Dentistry and owner Jessica Phillips $700

Powell Clinch Utility District (PCUD) $500

TechYeah! and owner Troy K. Shafer II $500

Big Orange Tree Service and owner Jason Stiltner $500

KOA Strength & Fitness, owner Kelley Christopher: $500

Budget Auto Glass & owner James Turner Jr. $500

Rick Chinn, City of Oak Ridge Mayor Pro Temp $500

Yours truly, Terry Frank, County Mayor $500

Edgemoor Outdoors, Owners Jimmy & Jeannie Williams $500

Biloski & Miller, owners Lauren Biloski and Channing Miller $500

Turnkey Technical Services, LLC and owners Scot Green and Molli Hubbard $500

Vascular Diagnostic Center, and owner Dr. David Stanley $500

Top Notch Glass and owner Kevin Lee Holstein $400

John Chilton $300

Axis Auto Body in Rocky Top and owners Rick & Lena Burris donated $250

Imagination Station Playschool and owner Beth Starnes $250

All American Bail Bonds, owners Melissa Strange, Bud Walker and agent Susan Andrews $200

Brandon Pelizzari $200

Wesley W. Gibson Construction $200

Tennessee Valley Wellness, owner Dave Drum $200

Ken Brock’s Body Shop $100

Robert & Alice Gilliam $100

Sabra Beauchamp $100

Rainbow Florist & owner Angelique McNutt

John K. Alley, Jr. Property Assessor $100

Tim & Grace Isbel $100

Tony Cox $100

Stay Sharp and owner Lindsey van Rennes $100

Marvel my Fitness and owners Lindsey and Gavin Saha Shamir Peshawar $100

Bruce Holt of Keller Williams $100

Melton Hill Longbeards & Skeeter Clinton $100

Russell Barker, Anderson County Sheriff $100