Federal unemployment benefit ends July 25th

Jim Harris

(TDLWD press release) In accordance to guidelines within the federal government’s CARES Act, Tennessee will discontinue paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) the week ending July 25, 2020.
FPUC provided $600 per week in federal assistance, in addition to benefits from other unemployment insurance programs, including Tennessee Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
The CARES Act requires states to provide FPUC through July 31. Tennessee, like many other states, ends its benefit week on Saturdays. July 25 is the last Saturday of the month. Federal law does not allow the state to pay this particular benefit through Saturday, August 1.
Eligible claimants still unemployed as of July 26 will receive benefits that do not include the additional $600 FPUC payment starting Monday, August 2.
If an eligible claim is in pending status, and the claimant has completed all weekly certifications prior to July 25, they will retroactively receive their benefits, including the FPUC payments, on the date the claim processes.
The additional unemployment programs outlined in the CARES Act; PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, will continue through December 26, 2020, the last Saturday of that month.

