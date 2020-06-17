Ex-TDOC employee arrested

A now-former Tennessee Department of Correction employee was arrested last week on charges he smuggled drugs and cell phones to inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

According to a release from TDOC, investigators with its Office of Investigations and Compliance began investigating what it calls a “scheme to introduce contraband into the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX).”

Agents had received a tip that employee Kevin Wilson was dropping off packages for inmates. During a search of Wilson’s vehicle on Thursday, June 11th, a K-9 alerted on it for the presence of drugs. After being questioned by Special Agents, Wilson allegedly admitted to bringing in multiple packages containing cell phones and marijuana for inmates.

Wilson was arrested and charged with the manufacture/delivery/or sale of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a penal facility, and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Needless to say, his employment with TDOC was immediately terminated.

The press release goes on to say that its “non-negotiable mission is to operate safe and secure prisons and provide effective community supervision in order to enhance public safety. The introduction of contraband into a penal facility is not only a threat to the safety and security of state facilities, but it is also a violation of state law. These operations illustrate that contraband is not just a TDOC issue but a community issue.”

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.”

TDOC encourages anyone with information about potential security concerns or contraband to call the department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line, 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).