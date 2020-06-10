Donna Goans Irwin- Born January 18, 1929 in Seattle, Washington. Died June 8, 2020 in Farragut, Tn.

Our dear Nana left us while surrounded by family telling stories of both trying to avoid her wrath or being comforted by her love. She quietly listened to all the tall tales and then slipped away to join her parents, James W R Goans and Gertrude Brooks Goans, and her son, Charles “Chuck” William Irwin.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-Law: Donna Gay Irwin and John and Belinda Irwin Ford. Her grandchildren and spouses and great grandchildren: Sean Lenn Blevins and wife Maha Ayesh and Safiya, Sumaya, and Salma Blevins; Nathan and Crystal Irwin and Isaac and Alara Irwin; Bret Blevins Ford; and Savannah Irwin.

She lived in Clinton, Tennessee for over 70 years after traveling the world with her Mom and Navy Dad. She was an only child, and she wanted her children to live in one place and have the long term connections that she never had. That place was College Hill in Clinton. She hung laundry to dry on a clothes line and called us home from play at the Ridenours by calling Eee ah key. She cooked three meals a day, and our only breakfast of dry cereal was on Saturday when we got up early to watch cartoons. She packed our lunches for school and made fudge and chocolate chip cookies for our desserts. She helped raise her grandchildren and many children in Clinton through the Mother’s Day Out program at Memorial United Methodist Church. Then she went on to work at the Clinton Recreation Center as a monitor, where she turned the V for victory sign into a cause for despair meaning, “You’re out for two weeks.” She knew most of the children in Clinton and their parents and was never influenced by who the parents were when inflicting the dreaded two-week suspension.

We are grateful to so many people that touched her life. Thanks to David and staff at Grace Home Care for caring for her and not kicking her out when she tried to fire them. Thanks to the Hospice staff at Amedisys for your support and care. Thanks to family and friends that visited her when she moved away from Clinton. Thanks to her neighbors in Clinton for helping find a good family to turn her house into their home.

Due to Covid 19 her service will be private, but her guest book will be available to sign at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton until Friday evening. www.holleygamble.com

Related