Dog found dead, CCSO needs public’s help

Authorities in Campbell County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a case of animal cruelty.

According to a CCSO press release, officials were called to the Miller’s Bridge area of LaFollette last Thursday after a passerby found the body of a dead bulldog in the water.

Investigators believe that the bulldog was zipped into a mattress cover, locked into a metal crate, and put in the water with the intent to leave the animal to die.

The Campbell County Animal Center has named the dog Jeremiah and describe him as a brown brindle bulldog with a white head.

If you have any information about Jeremiah or any individuals who may have been seen in the area with a metal dog crate or bulldog, we ask that you reach out to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446 or the Campbell County Animal Center at 423-566-8018.

Individuals may remain anonymous.