Dog found dead, CCSO needs public’s help

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 365 Views

Authorities in Campbell County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a case of animal cruelty.

According to a CCSO press release, officials were called to the Miller’s Bridge area of LaFollette last Thursday after a passerby found the body of a dead bulldog in the water.

Investigators believe that the bulldog was zipped into a mattress cover, locked into a metal crate, and put in the water with the intent to leave the animal to die.

The Campbell County Animal Center has named the dog Jeremiah and describe him as a brown brindle bulldog with a white head.

If you have any information about Jeremiah or any individuals who may have been seen in the area with a metal dog crate or bulldog, we ask that you reach out to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446 or the Campbell County Animal Center at 423-566-8018.

Individuals may remain anonymous.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Unified Command Group releases long-term care facility info

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group released a new report on the state’s efforts …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.