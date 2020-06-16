Commission approves $$ for AC fireworks

Jim Harris

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission approved a request from County Mayor Terry Frank to allocate funds so that the county can sponsor an Independence Day fireworks show this year.

The Commission voted to spend $12,000 to hire Pyro Shows out of LaFollette to put on the display. In a Facebook post after Monday’s meeting, Mayor Frank writes that, “[a]s we are going to try to use bigger shells so folks can see from far away, we’ll try to raise an additional $8,000.”

The post indicates that she will provide more details on fundraising efforts very soon.

Due to the pandemic and concerns about social distancing requirements, all of the annual, municipal 4th of July fireworks celebrations in the county have been canceled, and Mayor Frank writes, “Since the cities always do the heavy lifting for us every year, this year Anderson County is going to return the favor and host the fireworks!”

Other details, including a location for the display, remain to be worked out, but there will be Fourth of July fireworks in Anderson County this year.

