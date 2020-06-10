Clinton to hold public hearing on proposed budget

The City of Clinton has provided the required public notice that it will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for the 2021 Fiscal year that begins on July 1st. The meeting will be held in the Council Meeting Room at City Hall on Monday, June 29th, at 5:30 pm, and all citizens are welcome to participate.

According to the public notice, “The budget and all supporting data is a public record and is available for public inspection by anyone at the office of the Finance Director.”

City Manager Roger Houck described the budget process this year as “fluid,”largely due to the social and economic upheaval presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the economy. As it stands, the proposed fiscal blueprint is balanced, with no property tax rate increase, but is smaller than last year’s, with spending cuts proposed in several departments. The total budget proposal comes in at $22,289,688—about $2 million lower than last year—with the general fund accounting for $12,863,085 and the school budget at $9,426,003.

The budget proposal includes not filling three vacant positions in the city as part of the effort to save money, but does include 2% pay raises for municipal wokers.

No matter what the City Council elects to do withthis year’s budget, officials say that adjustments can and most likely will be made as the year progresses as the economic situation continues to unfold across the country and here at home.

You can find more information at http://clintontn.net/financedept.htm.