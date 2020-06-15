Clinton Public Library reopens at limited capacity today (Monday, June 15)

As of today (Monday, June 15th), the Clinton Public Library has reopened at a limited capacity. As part of its Phased Reopening Plan, only 20 patrons will be allowed in the building at a time.

The following changes have been implemented at the library in preparation:

Everyone coming into the library will be required to wear a mask. The library says it has a “very limited supply of masks available for distribution.”

No-Contact Curbside Service is still available, however the blue totes have been moved into the lobby for pick up.

Computer use will no longer require an appointment, but computers are limited. A waiting list will be started once computers fill up and use will be limited to one hour, no extensions. Printing/Copying/Faxing will be available.

Browsing areas will be open; however, newspapers and current magazines have been removed, as they are high touch items. The library is still cataloging magazines as they come in and back issues are still available for check out.

Aisles in the library will be one way only. Please follow directions from signs posted in each area.

Sanitation bins are placed around the library for items that are touched, but not checked out. So, if you take anything off of a shelf, please put it into one of those bins.

Juvenile DVDs will be available upon request.

All seating areas in the library have been removed.

The water fountain will be unavailable, but restrooms will be open.

To read more about the Clinton Public Library’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) response, visit http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/covid19-preparedness/

As the Library prepares for reopening, they want to remind everyone that those exhibiting any signs of illness should stay home. If you have items checked out, but are ill, please call the library and your items will be renewed.

In a press release, Library staff says, “Thank you for your cooperation and helping us keep the library a safe environment for everyone.”

(More from the Library’s press release)

Fines, Fees, and Check-out Periods

Starting June 15th, item check out periods will return to normal. Renewals remain the same. We ask patrons that still have any of our wifi hotspots, to please return them for circulation. After June 15th, hotspots may not be placed in the bookdrop when returned. Fines will begin to accrue on accounts with late items on June 22nd.

Programs

Library programs have shifted to completely online, using the library’s social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clintonpubliclibrary/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clintonlibrary/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Clinton_Pub_Lib

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCujy5O2PYh8PYB8BYYcWvuA

Staff will be at the library during regular business hours to answer phone calls. The library can be contacted during regular business hours (M-F 9:00AM-7:00 PM and S 10:00AM-3:00PM) by calling (865) 457-0519, by emailing [email protected], or by messaging us on any of our social media platforms.

Getting a Library Card during the pandemic

For a limited time, we are allowing patrons to apply for library cards online at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/get-a-library-card/ These cards can be picked up through our No Contact Curbside Service. Additionally, patrons may apply for an online card through TN READs using a local phone number at https://reads.overdrive.com Library cards issued through TN READs cannot be used to check out items in the library’s physical collection.

Going Forward

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is still a developing situation. We are using the above steps as precautionary measures to keep our more vulnerable community members well. To keep current on all developing information pertaining to library closings, please follow us on social media.

As always, we appreciate your support in our efforts. We encourage people to be vigilant, wash your hands, and stay safe. To assist you we have a short list of resources with more information on the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization. The Clinton Public Library staff is not qualified to advise patrons on matters of healthcare, so please visit the resources below for more information.

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

WHO: https://www.who.int/

TN Dept. of Health: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

Anderson County Health Department: http://www.achealthdept.org/