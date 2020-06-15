Clinton offering ‘RapidSOS’ service

According to the city of Clinton, residents now have access to potentially lifesaving new technology.

When you call 911, dispatchers rely on your ability to clearly articulate critical information such as pre-existing health conditions in an emergency. Thanks to a partnership with RapidSOS, which according to a city press release, “has created the world’s first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from connected devices (cell phones) or profiles to 911 and first responders in an emergency.”

Participating public safety organizations are certified as “RapidSOS Ready,” and this now includes Clinton 911.

Clinton residents who would like their important medical information automatically sent to the dispatchers, who in turn pass it along to first responders, the process could not be easier. Simply visit https://www.emergencyprofile.org/ and create your free Emergency Health Profile. Once you complete that, you are done. In the event you have to call 911 from your cell phone, your information will be immediately sent to authorities, who will use that critical information to care for you in a medical situation.