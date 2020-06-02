The regular meeting of the Clinton City Council has been rescheduled for Monday, June 29th at 5:30 pm at Clinton City Hall.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, citizens are encouraged to watch the meeting on live broadcast, Comcast Channel 95, but for the first time in a couple of months, this month’s meeting will be open to the public with a limit of 15 people, in order to observe social distancing.
Clinton Council to meet June 29th
