Clinton Council meets Monday

The Clinton City Council’s regular meeting for June is scheduled for today (Monday, June 29th) at 5:30 pm at Clinton City Hall.

Among the items on the agenda is the second and final reading of the proposed budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on Wednesday, July 1st.

This meeting is open to the public with a limit of 15 people, in order to observe social distancing, but, in light of COVID-19 guidelines, citizens are encouraged to watch the live broadcast of the meeting on ACTV—Comcast Cable channel 95.
For more information contact City Hall at 865-457-0424.

