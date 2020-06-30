Clinton Council adopts balanced, no-tax-increase budget

Meeting Monday night, the Clinton City Council unanimously approved the proposed budget for the new fiscal year that begins on Wednesday, July 1st.

The budget includes two percent pay raises for city employees, and does not increase the property tax rate, but the exact rate will not be known until next month, as the state has to certify it following recently-completed property value reappraisals. That new tax rate will be rate that brings in the same amount of revenue as the current property taxes.