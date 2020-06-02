City, Chamber ask citizens to ‘Shop Local’

The City of Clinton is joining the The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce to help promote their Shop Local Campaign. The Chamber says that if you are looking for a way to support our local small business community, you can advertise for its “Shop Local” campaign.

If you are willing to put one of these on your property, please email the chamber at [email protected] or call 865-457-2559.

Chamber officials say that they will be happy to bring one to your location or arrange a time for you to pick it up.

There is a suggested donation of $10 to help cover the cost of the signs.