Census update: Oak Ridge maintains slim lead over Clinton

The US Census is continuing, as is the competition between Clinton and Oak Ridge to see which city will have the higher response rate.

As we have been reminding you, an accurate count of the community will bring more federal tax dollars back to Tennessee to fund services that we all use – from roads and schools, to health care and fire departments.

However you respond, every answer is absolutely confidential. We all count, and we all get to shape the future of Tennessee by participating in the 2020 Census. Visit www.2020census.gov to learn more.

Nationally, 60.7% of Americans have completed the Census, while Tennessee is just above that mark, with a response rate of 60.8%, as of Sunday, June 7th.

In Anderson County, 63.5% of residents have completed the Census, with Oak Ridge still leading the way among municipalities with a response rate of 67.4%., allowing them to maintain their half-point lead over Clinton’s rate of 66.9%, in the friendly competition between their respective city managers, the stakes of which will have the loser wear the colors of the winner’s high school. 61.4% of Oliver Springs’ residents have completed the survey, with a response rate of 48.5% in Rocky Top and a meager 16.4% rate in Norris.

51.4% of Campbell County’s citizenry has completed the Census, led by Jacksboro’s 61.2%. Jellico continues to run second in Campbell County at 51.6%, followed closely by LaFollette at 51.3 and Caryville at 47.6%.

As of last weekend, Roane County’s response rate was 60.4%, with 66.4% of Kingston’s residents having completed the Census. Rockwood’s response rate is 55.6% and Harriman’s is 53.3%.

54.8% of Morgan County residents have completed the Census, led by Wartburg with a 51.3% response rate. Oakdale is at 51.1% and Sunbright is at 48.7%, unchanged from a week ago.

Get more information and complete the Census today by visiting the US Census Bureau website.