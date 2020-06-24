Census continues across US

Here is the latest look at the 2020 US Census response rates.

Nationally, as of Sunday, June 21st, 61.6% of people had responded to the Census across the country, while 61.2% of Tennesseeans have completed and returned the brief survey.

In Anderson County, 65% of residents have responded, ranking it 18th in Tennessee. Inside the county, Oak Ridge continues to lead the way among the cities with a response rate of 67.8%. Clinton has a response rate of 67.2% which, while a solid figure, is still six-tenths of a percentage point behind Oak Ridge in the friendly competition between city managers. The losing city manager will have to wear the colors of the other’s high school for a full day. Oliver Springs now ranks in the top half of the state with a rate of 61.9%, with Norris’s participation rate climbing to 59.1% and Rocky Top’s rate at 49.4%.

Campbell County’s response rate is at 51.9%. Among the cities, Jacksboro is at 61.8%, while Jellico comes in with a 51.6% rate and 51.5% of LaFollette has responded to the Census.

Roane County’s response rate is 60.8%, with Kingston far and away leading among municipalities with a rate of 66.8%, far outpacing Rockwood (56.3%) and Harriman (53.8%)

In Morgan County, the rate is 55.8%. Oakdale leads Morgan County towns with a 53.4% response rate, 51.3% of Wartburg residents have completed the Census, and 48.7% of Sunbright has responded.

For more information on why the Census is so important and just how easy it is, visit www.2020census.gov.

