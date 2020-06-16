CCSO deputies raid home for second time in less than a month

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office served a second narcotics search warrant in less than a month at the home of 61-year-old Randy Douglas Lowe on Friday, and were able to arrest a second alleged drug dealer as a result of that raid.

According to a press release, after serving a warrant at Lowe’s house on Pleasant Drive in LaFollette back on May 26th, investigators soon learned that he was allegedly continuing to sell Schedule II narcotics out of the residence. After obtaining a second warrant, investigators raided the home again on Friday. Charges will likely be presented to the grand jury.

While investigators were at Lowe’s house, his cell phone rang, and after obtaining Lowe’s permission, an officer answered it. The female caller offered to sell who she apparently thought was Lowe ten Xanax pills for $80, or $8 a pill. Investigators agreed to meet the woman and when she arrived and approached their vehicle, was arrested. She was identified as Rebecca Lynn Bolton, and she was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a charge of possession with intent to sell.

