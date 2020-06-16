Adam Leach (CCSO)

CCSO: Deputies arrest man in connection to May theft

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed a theft case that began in May.

According to a CCSO press release, deputies were called to a home in the Coolidge area on May 14th on a report of the theft of several items from a garage. The victim told officers that the stolen items were not worth much money, but were sentimental as they had belonged to her late husband.

Authorities soon identified as Adam Leach, who lived in the woman’s neighborhood, as a suspect. Investigators followed up and learned that Leach had several active arrest warrants. Two detectives went to Leach’s home on Coolidge Road to speak with him on Tuesday, May 9th, and reported that as soon as they identified themselves as police, Leach had turned and briefly fled on foot before surrendering.

During an interview with detectives, the release states that Leach admitted to breaking into the garage and stealing the items. In addition to the outstanding warrants, Leach was jailed on a charge of theft, and booked into the Campbell County Jail.

