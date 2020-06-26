CCSO conducts raids on back-to-back days

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit has been busy this week, conducting two raids in as many days following separate investigations.

Tuesday, deputies executed their second search warrant in just over a month at the home of 35-year-old Kevin Alan Grabow on Clear Lake Drive in Jacksboro. According to a press release, the first warrant was served during a raid on May 14th that followed a six-month-long investigation sparked by citizen complaints and several emergency calls to ther residence for overdoses. During that investigation, undercover operatives allegedly purchased heroin on numerous occasions. Since that day, the release states that undercover investigators “purchased additional Schedule I controlled substance, believed to be heroin,” resulting in Tuesday’s search warrant.

While searching the home, deputies reported seizing an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales and what was described as an “altered” firearm, as well as what is believed to be heroin. Grabow, a convicted felon, was arrested on weapons-related charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and booked in to the Campbell County Jail. The release states that the substances found Tuesday will be sent to the state for testing, and that further charges are likely, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

The following day, deputies were back at it, executing a search warrant at a home on Easter Lane in LaFollette following an investigation the Sheriff’s Office says began about two months ago. Investigators say that undercover purchases of substances believed to be meth and Suboxone were made at the home 50-year-old James K. Alan “Bucky” McCulley and 38-year-old Aurielle Marie Longmire. During the Wednesday operation, the CCSO reported that “Schedule I controlled substances, believed to be heroin, and Schedule VI controlled substances, believed to be marijuana, were recovered, as well as drug paraphernalia.”

Testing of the controlled substance will be performed by state labs to confirm the identity of the substances. At the conclusion of the investigation, the press release says that further charges are expected for sale of Schedule II and Schedule III controlled substances.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins had a message for the community—both the law-abiding citizens and the not-so-law-abiding citizens:

“I will reiterate my stance that the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is committed to drug enforcement. Our narcotics division does not rest. Our investigators are in the continuous process of investigating drug offenses and we will continue to execute search warrants, seize currency and property believed to be used in the sale and delivery of illegal activity, and once evidence is gathered, arrest individuals who are engaging in these illegal activities.

If any citizen is concerned about possible drug activity in their area we encourage them to call the Sheriff’s Office drug hotline at 423-566-DRUG (3784). We ask that citizens be patient with us as we work through the investigative process. As you can see it takes months of diligent work to complete a thorough investigation. We want to ensure that through our investigative process that we collect the evidence needed to put drug dealers in jail rather than continue in a constant cycle of book and release.”