Campbell County Animal Center open

The Campbell County Animal Center reopened with full services last week after being closed for over six months. The lengthy closure at the facility was due to problems associated with a project to repair the floors and walls at the shelter to stop a spate of Parvo outbreaks. The project took longer than anticipated after the first application of epoxy to the floors and walls did not properly adhere, and had to be completely redone.

That work was wrapped up in late May, and the shelter officially reopened on June 2nd.

The Campbell County Animal Center is located at 749 Towe String Road in Jacksboro. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturday, noon to 5:30 pm, and you can get more information by calling 423-566-8018.