The Anderson County Purchasing Committee meeting set for Monday, June 8th at 5:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton has been moved up by 15 minutes and will now start at 5:15 pm.

That room will be busy all day Monday, as the Finance Committee will also meet at 3:30 pm, with the Intergovernmental Relations Committee meeting at 4:30 and the Operations Committee capping things off at 6 pm.