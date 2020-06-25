Bobbie J. Mehr-Hensley, age 84 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home.

Bobbie was born on December 29, 1935 in Windrock, Oliver Springs, TN. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School, Class of 1953. She moved to Ohio where she lived until 1995 when she moved back to East Tennessee. Bobbie was a member of many committees including Keep Tennessee Beautiful and several others. She was involved in Politics throughout her life and ran for City Councilman in Oak Ridge. Bobbie was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church where she sang in the choir while she was able to attend. She was employed with many companies throughout her lifetime including, ORAU, Attorney offices, General Electric and a bank in Ohio.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Barbara Tinker; brothers, Junior, Harold, Buford, Ray, Merle, Manuel, and Gary Tinker; sisters, Hazel Tinker and Joyce Shackleford, and Patricia Schmidt; by grandson, Chriz Parker.

Survivors include her husband of almost 16 years, Wilburn C. Hensley; daughters, Cindy Wolfer and Susan Steele; step daughter, Becky Parker and husband Richard; step son, Randy Hensley and wife Terri; brother, Lowell Tinker and wife Louise; sisters, Linda Wakefield, Wilma Reynolds, and Kathy Tinker; 7 grandchildren, Michael Wolfer and wife Katie, Lauren Wolfer, Paul Steele, Jeremiah Parker, Jonathan Parker, Nikki Parker, and Angel Uren; great grandchildren, Caleb and Matthew Wolfer.

Wilburn would like to thank Randy Hensley, Becky Parker, Jennifer Griffith, Wilma Brown, Jean Gregory, Nikki Parker, and Covenant Hospice for the care and love that was shown to Bobbie.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Mount Pisgah Baptist Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is serving the Mehr-Hensley family.