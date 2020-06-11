Black bear caught on camera on Oak Ridge

A black bear was spotted in the Rivers Run neighborhood in east Oak Ridge early Wednesday afternoon.

Oak Ridge Police received a call about the bear shortly after 12:30 pm on Wednesday. An image of the bear walking through a yard was captured on a Ring doorbell camera at a nearby home.

Police say the bear was “not aggressive,” and had left the area by the time they arrived on the scene.

In a Facebook post alerting citizens to the sighting, the Oak Ridge PD provided some information on how to react if you encounter a bear in your neighborhood.

“Discourage the Bear

From an open window or a safe place on your porch or deck, yell at the bear, bang pots and pans, and do your best to let it know it’s not welcome around your home.

Do not let your dog out, or let your dog chase the bear. A bear may view a charging dog as aggressive and respond by defending itself or its cubs, which could injure or kill your dog. Or the bear may climb a tree in your yard to escape and stay there until it feels safe.

Teaching bears it’s okay to hang around homes almost always leads to problems for both people and bears. So don’t offer food or encourage it to stay so you can watch and take photos.

Give the bear an escape route. Anxious, nervous bears can run over people or pets standing in the way of freedom.

Investigate and remove attractants.

After the bear leaves, walk around your house and property to figure out what attracted it in the first place.

These are just a few of the things tempt hungry bears:

Bird feeders

A dirty grill

Trash or smelly garbage cans

A compost pile

Ripening fruits

Pet food

Backyard chickens

The bear may come back, especially if it found anything edible, so remove all attractants. Then alert your neighbors so they too can remove anything that may attract bears.”