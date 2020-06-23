Billy Joe Shelton, age 63

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 82 Views

Billy Joe Shelton, age 63, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on June 20, 2020 at 11:20am. He loved to fish and spend time outdoors. Billy is preceded in death by parents Frank and Helen Shelton; daughter, Skyler; siblings, Frankie Shelton, Dave Shelton, Dale Shelton, and Rosa Lee Daniels. He is survived by children, Stephanie Wright of Kingston, Mariah Klein of Chattanooga, and Eli Shelton; sisters, June, Janis, Linda, and Peggy; brothers, Steve Shelton, and Roy Shelton; several nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24th from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Onelda Lee Combs, age 82 of Oliver Springs

Onelda Lee Combs, age 82 of Oliver Springs, went to be with her Lord and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.