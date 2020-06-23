Billy Joe Shelton, age 63, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on June 20, 2020 at 11:20am. He loved to fish and spend time outdoors. Billy is preceded in death by parents Frank and Helen Shelton; daughter, Skyler; siblings, Frankie Shelton, Dave Shelton, Dale Shelton, and Rosa Lee Daniels. He is survived by children, Stephanie Wright of Kingston, Mariah Klein of Chattanooga, and Eli Shelton; sisters, June, Janis, Linda, and Peggy; brothers, Steve Shelton, and Roy Shelton; several nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24th from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

