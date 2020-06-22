Bill passed to require excused absences for religious education

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

(TN House Republican Caucus press release) A bill requiring schools to allow students to attend off campus instruction for religious moral instruction will become law after both chambers of the General Assembly approved the measure this week.

State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, and State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, successfully guided House Bill 2542/Senate Bill 2473 through the legislature. The bill requires public schools to excuse students from class for one hour a day of religious moral instruction. Participating students must have permission from a parent or legal guardian.

“This legislation empowers families and students to voluntarily participate in religious instruction and activities during the school day if they choose,” Powers said. “More and more families have hectic schedules that prevent worship and religious instruction after school. With this bill, we’re recognizing the constitutionally protected right of parents to direct the religious upbringing of their children.”

State law previously allowed local boards of education to create their own policy. The new law now requires school districts to give families that option. It stipulates that students may not be excused from a class the state requires state or federal testing on for accountability purposes.

Transportation to religious service is the responsibility of the student, parent or legal guardian. House Bill heads to the governor’s desk for approval. It would be effective for the 2020-21 academic year.

To view House Bill 2542 go here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tennesseeans can now take high school equivalency test online

Tennesseans working to obtain a high school equivalency diploma can now take their exams at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.